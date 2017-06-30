7/4 Crime Report
Shannon James Barney, 44, of Firefly Lane in Martinsburg, was arraigned Monday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of receiving and transferring stolen property and conspiracy to commit receiving and transferring stolen property. Paul Matthew Bartle, 43, of Virginia Avenue in Martinsburg, was arraigned Sunday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of possession of Alprazolam and public intoxication.
