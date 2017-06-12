Support Groups for June 12
A The Hagerstown Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 11:45 a.m. July 6 at Western Sizzlin' Steakhouse Restaurant, 17567 York Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Guest speaker will be Eileen McLaughlin, owner of For more information, call Dean Cook and Art Guyer, facilitators at 240-625-2722; email [email protected] or visit www.fareshare.net/Parkinsons/ A Mothers Against Drunk Driving, meets from 7 to 8 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Daily Grind Cafe, on Foxcroft Avenue.
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|20 hr
|Henrynora
|4,214
|Brittany?
|Jun 8
|Ryan
|6
|Where is Dr. Safa Osman from?
|Jun 6
|Curious
|1
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|May 31
|anp
|134
|Crime Report for May 20
|May 24
|WVdarling
|1
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|May '17
|Manny
|2
|BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Choppee39
|5
