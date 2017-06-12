Support Groups for June 12

Support Groups for June 12

Monday

A The Hagerstown Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 11:45 a.m. July 6 at Western Sizzlin' Steakhouse Restaurant, 17567 York Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Guest speaker will be Eileen McLaughlin, owner of For more information, call Dean Cook and Art Guyer, facilitators at 240-625-2722; email [email protected] or visit www.fareshare.net/Parkinsons/ A Mothers Against Drunk Driving, meets from 7 to 8 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Daily Grind Cafe, on Foxcroft Avenue.

