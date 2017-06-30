Ranson grants quicker approvals for p...

Ranson grants quicker approvals for police sharing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Pierson's support, adopted a resolution Tuesday to give Police Chief William Roper the authority to determine whether and when the city's officers can work overtime to assist special community events in neighboring Charles Town. The same resolution also gives Roper the authority to request similar assistance of police manpower from Charles Town's police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 16 hr farmer 4,156
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Jun 20 You are gay 3
Why do people pretend Shepherdstown is nice? Jun 19 You are gay 1
Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 12
Brittany? Jun 8 Ryan 6
Where is Dr. Safa Osman from? Jun 6 Curious 1
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) May 31 anp 134
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC