Ranson grants quicker approvals for police sharing
Pierson's support, adopted a resolution Tuesday to give Police Chief William Roper the authority to determine whether and when the city's officers can work overtime to assist special community events in neighboring Charles Town. The same resolution also gives Roper the authority to request similar assistance of police manpower from Charles Town's police department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
