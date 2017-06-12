Public asked for input on Novak Drive...

Public asked for input on Novak Drive study

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Berkeley County residents can now weigh in on whether to extend Novak Drive to Short Road to help alleviate traffic congestion in the area. the project is being conducted by the West Virginia Department of Highways and the Hagerstown Eastern Panhandle Municipal Planning Organization which will be collecting public input both online and during a special session to be held at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13) Thu Musikologist 12
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu RSM 4,218
Brittany? Jun 8 Ryan 6
Where is Dr. Safa Osman from? Jun 6 Curious 1
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) May 31 anp 134
News Crime Report for May 20 May 24 WVdarling 1
How do I get my ghost story on this site? May '17 Manny 2
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,816,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC