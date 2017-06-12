Public asked for input on Novak Drive study
Berkeley County residents can now weigh in on whether to extend Novak Drive to Short Road to help alleviate traffic congestion in the area. the project is being conducted by the West Virginia Department of Highways and the Hagerstown Eastern Panhandle Municipal Planning Organization which will be collecting public input both online and during a special session to be held at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College this month.
