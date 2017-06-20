Potomac Bancshares names Frazier new ...

Potomac Bancshares names Frazier new president, CEO

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Daily Record

Potomac Bancshares Inc., the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town , has named Alice P. Frazier as president and CEO of Potomac Bancshares Inc. and BCT. Her appointment is effective July 5. Frazier brings 26 years of banking experience to PTBS, having most recently served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Cardinal Financial ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jun 24 Wotan 4,142
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Jun 20 You are gay 3
Why do people pretend Shepherdstown is nice? Jun 19 You are gay 1
Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13) Jun 15 Musikologist 12
Brittany? Jun 8 Ryan 6
Where is Dr. Safa Osman from? Jun 6 Curious 1
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) May 31 anp 134
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC