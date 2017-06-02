Positivity: This parish is hosting a benefit concert for children with cancer on June 10
A young girl in Charles Town, West Virginia was undergoing treatment for bone cancer when she dreamed about meeting a beautiful princess. She later identified that princess as St. Philomena, and when she eventually recovered from bone cancer after extensive treatment, her family attributed the recovery to the intercession of St. Philomena, who is known as the patron of difficult situations, especially for youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BizzyBlog.com.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Weepy
|4,205
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|Wed
|anp
|134
|Crime Report for May 20
|May 24
|WVdarling
|1
|Brittany?
|May 21
|Cakes
|5
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|May 5
|Manny
|2
|BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Choppee39
|5
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar '17
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC