Police & Court Report for June 17
A convicted registered sex offender and Martinsburg resident was arrested Friday after flashing his genitals to a Martinsburg Public Library volunteer. Brian Lee Whalen, 46, of South Maple Avenue in Martinsburg, was arraigned in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for three misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure.
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Counselor
|4,139
|Why do people pretend Shepherdstown is nice?
|20 hr
|You are gay
|1
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|12
|Brittany?
|Jun 8
|Ryan
|6
|Where is Dr. Safa Osman from?
|Jun 6
|Curious
|1
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|May 31
|anp
|134
|Crime Report for May 20
|May 24
|WVdarling
|1
