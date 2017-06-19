Police & Court Report for June 17

Police & Court Report for June 17

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A convicted registered sex offender and Martinsburg resident was arrested Friday after flashing his genitals to a Martinsburg Public Library volunteer. Brian Lee Whalen, 46, of South Maple Avenue in Martinsburg, was arraigned in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for three misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure.

