Police and Court Report for June 6
A police pursuit on Route 480 in Jefferson County ended with the arrest of two suspects near Morgan Grove Park in Shepherdstown on Monday, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty. Dougherty said there had been a drug buy in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Charles Town on Monday, and police had the suspects boxed in.
