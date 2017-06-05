Police and Court Report for June 6

Police and Court Report for June 6

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A police pursuit on Route 480 in Jefferson County ended with the arrest of two suspects near Morgan Grove Park in Shepherdstown on Monday, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Pete Dougherty. Dougherty said there had been a drug buy in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Charles Town on Monday, and police had the suspects boxed in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany? Thu Ryan 6
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jun 6 RSM 4,214
Where is Dr. Safa Osman from? Jun 6 Curious 1
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) May 31 anp 134
News Crime Report for May 20 May 24 WVdarling 1
How do I get my ghost story on this site? May '17 Manny 2
BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14) Apr '17 Choppee39 5
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,643,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC