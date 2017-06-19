MULUGETA v. MISAILIDIS
Gregory A. Bailey, Esq., Arnold & Bailey, PLLC, Charles Town, West Virginia, Counsel for Petitioner Cinda L. Scales, Esq., Scales Law Office, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Counsel for Respondent This divorce action is before the Court upon the appeal of Petitioner Yeshiareg Mulugeta from the April 15, 2016, order of the Circuit Court of Berkeley County, West Virginia, which affirmed the final order of the family court. On appeal, Wife contends the court abused its discretion with regard to the permanent spousal support award of $4,000.00 per month.
