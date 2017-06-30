Free fireworks display set for Saturday at Sam Michael's Park
Jefferson County Parks and Rec will hold its annual Independence Day fireworks display at Sam Michael's Park starting at dusk on Saturday. The price tag for the show is about $30,000.
