EP Boys & Girls Club aids homeless

The Jefferson County unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle has expanded to help more than just community children, according to unit director Christopher Burg Jr. What started in September as a one time idea for a community homeless meal and haircut turned into a once every other week gathering of local volunteers trying to help those down on their luck with a fresh meal and haircut. Burg said the Jefferson County unit of the Boys & Girls Club nutrition director Kelly Taylor wanted to do a homeless dinner for the community, and the idea blossomed from there.

