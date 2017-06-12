Crime Report for June 7
Kevin Deangelo Brown, 38, of Arcadia, Florida, was arraigned Tuesday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of counterfeiting. Police responded to the Hollywood Casino in Charles Town on May 25 for a possible counterfeit, and Brown was identified as one of the suspects.
