Crime Report for June 6
Jason Martin Addesa, 43, of Ansted Way in Martinsburg, was arraigned Sunday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of possession of heroin. Nicholas Michael Allen, 21, of Winchester, Virginia, was arraigned Saturday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
