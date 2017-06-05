Crime Report for June 6

Crime Report for June 6

Jason Martin Addesa, 43, of Ansted Way in Martinsburg, was arraigned Sunday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of possession of heroin. Nicholas Michael Allen, 21, of Winchester, Virginia, was arraigned Saturday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

