Crime Report for June 2
Dale Martin Bane Jr., 42, of Leetown Road in Summit Point, was arraigned Thursday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of violating a family protection order. According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a Summit Point residence where the victim said Bane was residing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Sat
|earl
|4,211
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|May 31
|anp
|134
|Crime Report for May 20
|May 24
|WVdarling
|1
|Brittany?
|May 21
|Cakes
|5
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|May '17
|Manny
|2
|BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Choppee39
|5
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar '17
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC