Crime Report for June 23
Joshua Lee Anderson, 28, of Rodanthe Trail in Hedgesville, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to Applebee's in Martinsburg on Thursday for a complaint of domestic battery.
