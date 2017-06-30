Charles Town's city staff raises kick in
The new operational fiscal year starts today for Charles Town's government officials, an annually awaited date when cost of living raises generally kick in for many government employees both around the county and the country. This year, City Hall's 12 employees - including a part-time building inspector - received on average 2 percent increase in salary and benefits for fiscal year 2018, Charles Town officials reported.
