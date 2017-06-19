Charles Town debates utility assets
After seating a new mayor and four City Council members to fresh four-year terms, Charles Town officials advanced negotiations for the city to acquire the Jefferson County Public Service District sewer and water utility assets. Scott Rogers was officially sworn in as mayor Monday, taking over from Peggy Smith, who stepped down after serving three terms.
