CATF's Ed Herendeen Named Distinguished Citizen
Ed Herendeen, Founder and Producing Director of the Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherd University, was honored on June 21st as the Chuck Ellison Distinguished Citizen by Jefferson County's Chamber of Commerce. Herendeen founded CATF in 1991 with the mission of producing and developing new American theater.
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|35 min
|peace
|4,148
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|Jun 20
|You are gay
|3
|Why do people pretend Shepherdstown is nice?
|Jun 19
|You are gay
|1
|Harpers Ferry Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Jun 15
|Musikologist
|12
|Brittany?
|Jun 8
|Ryan
|6
|Where is Dr. Safa Osman from?
|Jun 6
|Curious
|1
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|May 31
|anp
|134
