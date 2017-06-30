BCT in spotlight as chamber's Vickers...

BCT in spotlight as chamber's Vickers Business Award winner

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Spirit of Jefferson Advocate

When Dean Cognetti, senior vice president at BCT-Bank of Charles Town, came forward to formally accept the bank's designation as the 2017 George E. Vickers Business Award last week, he was quick to point out colleagues at the head table and in the audience at the Bavarian Inn. "It takes a community to earn this," Cognetti said during the 58th annual Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce banquet on June 21. The banquet also included chamber officials' formal recognition of new businesses and businesses that have expanded in the past year and the announcement of the winner of the 2017 Distinguished Citizen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit of Jefferson Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing Person case, ShirleyAnn Ramsburg 12/27/57 Sat The Missing 411 P... 1
News Man charged with attempted murder (Jan '08) Jul 1 so sad 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jul 1 Sherry Kirk 4,161
race track worker Jul 1 Susie Q 1
Race horse Tracks Jul 1 Susie Q 1
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Jun 20 You are gay 3
Why do people pretend Shepherdstown is nice? Jun 19 You are gay 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC