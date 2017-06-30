BCT in spotlight as chamber's Vickers Business Award winner

When Dean Cognetti, senior vice president at BCT-Bank of Charles Town, came forward to formally accept the bank's designation as the 2017 George E. Vickers Business Award last week, he was quick to point out colleagues at the head table and in the audience at the Bavarian Inn. "It takes a community to earn this," Cognetti said during the 58th annual Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce banquet on June 21. The banquet also included chamber officials' formal recognition of new businesses and businesses that have expanded in the past year and the announcement of the winner of the 2017 Distinguished Citizen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit of Jefferson Advocate.