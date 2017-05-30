Bark in the Park celebrates eleven years

Bark in the Park will be the best doggone fun pets and owners can have this weekend, and the Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County will use the event as a fundraiser to provide care to dogs and cats in the county without permanent homes, according to Jane Tarner, one of the shelter board members. Tarner said the event is a pledge walk, and participants are asked to obtain monetary pledges from friends and family members to raise funds for the Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County.

