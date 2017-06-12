Around the Region for June 16
Sam O'Dell has won his third West Virginia Amateur golf title with a two-stroke victory over Chris Williams. O'Dell shot a 2-over-par 73 Thursday to finish at 1-under 283 on the Cobb Course at Glade Springs Resort in Daniels.
