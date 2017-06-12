Abolitionist Ale unveils ne...
LEFT: Abolitionist Ale Works co-founder Josh Vance says the craft brew pub's name is a tribute both to Charles Town history - abolitionist John Brown was put on trial here and then executed - and in recognition of his refusal to go along with the status quo of the beer industry.
