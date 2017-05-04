TRiO program honors graduating seniors
Shown in the front row, from left, are Latavia Smith, Charles Town; Martina Adams, Washington, D.C.; Madeline Tighe, Paw Paw; Jules Gamaleu, Burtonsville, Maryland; Fadela Belhaj, TRiO graduate assistant; Evora Baker, TRiO academic retention specialist; and Amanda Gentry, Wiley Ford. Back row: Michelle Ricketts, TRiO academic retention specialist; Cynthia Copney, director of TRiO; Molly Adams, Martinsburg; Lyvon Campbell, Loganville, Georgia; Tajmarie Rowe, TRiO senior administrative assistant; Lisa Butler, Charles Town; Katelyn Turner, Bloomery; Jade Dusci, Walkersville, Maryland; Kayla Eury, Keedysville, Maryland; Audrey Delos Santos, Boonsboro, Maryland; and Jacob Mellow, Harpers Ferry.
