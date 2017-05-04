TRiO program honors graduating seniors

TRiO program honors graduating seniors

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Shown in the front row, from left, are Latavia Smith, Charles Town; Martina Adams, Washington, D.C.; Madeline Tighe, Paw Paw; Jules Gamaleu, Burtonsville, Maryland; Fadela Belhaj, TRiO graduate assistant; Evora Baker, TRiO academic retention specialist; and Amanda Gentry, Wiley Ford. Back row: Michelle Ricketts, TRiO academic retention specialist; Cynthia Copney, director of TRiO; Molly Adams, Martinsburg; Lyvon Campbell, Loganville, Georgia; Tajmarie Rowe, TRiO senior administrative assistant; Lisa Butler, Charles Town; Katelyn Turner, Bloomery; Jade Dusci, Walkersville, Maryland; Kayla Eury, Keedysville, Maryland; Audrey Delos Santos, Boonsboro, Maryland; and Jacob Mellow, Harpers Ferry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Wed Bigjohn8 4,090
Brittany? Apr 18 Missher 1
BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14) Apr '17 Choppee39 5
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar '17 Jim 2
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Mar '17 Marge Margold 1
William Smith Quad Graphics Mar '17 Liif 1
News Suspect escapes after robbery Friday Mar '17 Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC