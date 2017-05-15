Shepherd U. holds annual Student Recognition Day

Shepherd University recognized numerous students from across campus in the areas of academics, leadership, and community service during the 69th annual Student Recognition Day April 18. The Dr. Oliver S. Ikenberry Award for Human Service was presented to graduating seniors Lisa Butler, of Charles Town, and Andrew Potts, of Falling Waters. The $250 cash award is given in honor of Dr. Oliver S. Ikenberry, who served as Shepherd's president from 1947-1968, to one female and one male student for Brean Rotruck, of Charles Town, received the Lowe Family Award for outstanding service to the university and high academic achievement.

