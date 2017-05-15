Shepherd U. holds annual Student Reco...

Shepherd U. holds annual Student Recognition Day

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Shepherd University recognized numerous students from across campus in the areas of academics, leadership, and community service during the 69th annual Student Recognition Day April 18. The Dr. Oliver S. Ikenberry Award for Human Service was presented to graduating seniors Lisa Butler, of Charles Town, and Andrew Potts, of Falling Waters. The $250 cash award is given in honor of Dr. Oliver S. Ikenberry, who served as Shepherd's president from 1947-1968, to one female and one male student for Brean Rotruck, of Charles Town, received the Lowe Family Award for outstanding service to the university and high academic achievement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany? 10 hr Rufus J Flytrap 4
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 13 hr Jake 4,153
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) May 12 Horrible Dan Ryan 133
How do I get my ghost story on this site? May 5 Manny 2
BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14) Apr '17 Choppee39 5
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar '17 Jim 2
William Smith Quad Graphics Mar '17 Liif 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC