Ranson, Charles Town Police joining r...

Ranson, Charles Town Police joining regional Drug Task Force

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a regional undercover law enforcement coordinating group operating since 1994, will soon add three Jefferson County police officers to reach 15 full-time investigators. One police officer each from the cities of Ranson and Charles Town will join the drug task force's multi-jurisdictional investigations full time, possibly as soon as next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 10 hr Matt Kelly 4,219
News Crime Report for May 20 Wed WVdarling 1
Brittany? May 21 Cakes 5
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) May 12 Horrible Dan Ryan 133
How do I get my ghost story on this site? May 5 Manny 2
BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14) Apr '17 Choppee39 5
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar '17 Jim 2
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC