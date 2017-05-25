Ranson, Charles Town Police joining regional Drug Task Force
The Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a regional undercover law enforcement coordinating group operating since 1994, will soon add three Jefferson County police officers to reach 15 full-time investigators. One police officer each from the cities of Ranson and Charles Town will join the drug task force's multi-jurisdictional investigations full time, possibly as soon as next month.
