Police and Court Report for May 18
Three Mexican nationals were indicted in The United States Attorney's Office Northern District of West Virginia on Wednesday for allegedly re-entering the country illegally, according to Acting United States Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen. Bonifacio Zarate-Flores, 27; Eusebio Paulino Lopez-Lopez, 28; and Regino Castro-Sanchez, 45, were indicted for charges of re-entry of a removed alien.
