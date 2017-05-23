Officials consider uncertainties in purchasing county utility system
The questions arose as Charles Town officials consider how to shape a preliminary offer for the city to purchase the politically and operationally beleaguered water and sewer utility operations known as the Jefferson County Public Service District. Nevertheless, after discussing a city resolution to serve as a first outline of a possible agreement of terms for the city to buy primarily sewer assets from the county, the City Council voted unanimously to forward the document to county officials to consider.
