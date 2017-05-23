Historic photo show held in Charles Town
The Jefferson County Museum hosted a free presentation of vintage photographs in the Old Opera House in historic downtown Charles Town on Sunday. featuring aerial photographs from the museum's collection to illustrate the innovation in Jefferson County from the 1950s to now.
