Grand Jury Indictments

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Berkeley County Grand Jury returned indictments for 24 individuals in addition to indictments for individuals by way of special prosecutor on Wednesday, according the Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney's office. A woman charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson was indicted during the hearings Wednesday as well.

