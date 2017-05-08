Dissolve PSD is hearing verdict
After months of complicated, frustrating and sometimes passionate talks among Jefferson County officials, local residents got their turn to speak over whether to keep or kill the county's water and sewer utility. The overwhelming verdict from frustrated residents at a public hearing Thursday was a harsh thumbs down to kill the Jefferson County Public Service District.
