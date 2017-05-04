Crime Report for May 4

Justin Leigh Fritzius, 32, of Dunlap Drive in Charles Town, was arraigned Wednesday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of DUI second offense, driving on a revoked license for DUI, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to register vehicle in state. Brittany Anne Hudnall, 24, of Chestnut Hill Road in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Wednesday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for accessory after a crime.

