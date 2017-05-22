Crime Report for May 20

Crime Report for May 20

Jon Cadle Adams, of Leetown Road in Kearneysville, was arraigned Friday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of truancy. Timothy Wayne Aikens, 28, of North Maple Avenue in Martinsburg, was arraigned Wednesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of possession of cocaine.

