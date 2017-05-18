Crime Report for May 16
Michael Allen Ault, 48, of Halltown, was arraigned Sunday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. Eric Nelson Almodovar, 23, of Crawford Drive in Charles Town, was arraigned Monday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.
