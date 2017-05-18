Crime Report for May 16

Crime Report for May 16

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Michael Allen Ault, 48, of Halltown, was arraigned Sunday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. Eric Nelson Almodovar, 23, of Crawford Drive in Charles Town, was arraigned Monday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Fri Jake 4,183
Brittany? May 15 Rufus J Flytrap 4
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) May 12 Horrible Dan Ryan 133
How do I get my ghost story on this site? May 5 Manny 2
BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14) Apr '17 Choppee39 5
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar '17 Jim 2
William Smith Quad Graphics Mar '17 Liif 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,718 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC