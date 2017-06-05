County to join drug suit

County to join drug suit

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Berkeley County Council is joining a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, which - if successful - could provide the council funds for its own fight against opioid addiction in the county, officials said during the council meeting on Thursday. By a 3-2 vote, the council passed a motion to join a class action lawsuit against opioid wholesalers in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Sat earl 4,211
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) May 31 anp 134
News Crime Report for May 20 May 24 WVdarling 1
Brittany? May 21 Cakes 5
How do I get my ghost story on this site? May '17 Manny 2
BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14) Apr '17 Choppee39 5
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar '17 Jim 2
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC