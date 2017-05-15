Charles Town taps interim city manager

Monday May 8 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Todd Wilt, who has served as the city's operations and maintenance director since November 2013, will temporarily assume the city manager duties while Charles Town officials step through the formal process to hire a permanent replacement for the city manager post. In addition to shouldering the city manager responsibilities, Wilt is taking on the roles of city treasurer and city clerk, positions formally established by the city's charter.

