Charles Town taps interim city manager
Todd Wilt, who has served as the city's operations and maintenance director since November 2013, will temporarily assume the city manager duties while Charles Town officials step through the formal process to hire a permanent replacement for the city manager post. In addition to shouldering the city manager responsibilities, Wilt is taking on the roles of city treasurer and city clerk, positions formally established by the city's charter.
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany?
|5 hr
|Rufus J Flytrap
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Jake
|4,153
|Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09)
|May 12
|Horrible Dan Ryan
|133
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|May 5
|Manny
|2
|BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Choppee39
|5
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar '17
|Jim
|2
|William Smith Quad Graphics
|Mar '17
|Liif
|1
