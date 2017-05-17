Charles Town officials postpone proposal

Charles Town officials postpone proposal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A proposal from Charles Town officials that might give county officials a concrete option to potentially replace its controversial water and sewer authority was expected to be made public Monday. It wasn't, however.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 8 hr Take this advice 4,172
Brittany? Mon Rufus J Flytrap 4
Poor Quality of Dan Ryan Homes (May '09) May 12 Horrible Dan Ryan 133
How do I get my ghost story on this site? May 5 Manny 2
BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14) Apr '17 Choppee39 5
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar '17 Jim 2
William Smith Quad Graphics Mar '17 Liif 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,095,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC