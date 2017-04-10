Support Groups for April 10
A A Caregiver Support Group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Berkeley Senior Services. The group provides an opportunity for caregivers to interact with other caregivers, share techniques and provide educational information.
