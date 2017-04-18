State of West Virginia v. Charity Nic...

State of West Virginia v. Charity Nicole Bagent

David Skillman, Esq., Bottner & Skillman, Charles Town, West Virginia, Attorney for Petitioner Brandon C. H. Sims, Esq., Assistant Prosecutor, Charles Town, West Virginia, Attorney for Respondent This is an appeal by Charity Nicole Bagent from a restitution order entered by the Circuit Court of Jefferson County. Subsequent to her conviction for receiving or transferring stolen property, daytime burglary, and conspiracy to transfer or receive stolen property, the circuit court entered an order indicating that the Petitioner was jointly and severally liable, with two co-defendants, for restitution in the amount of $46,592.00.

