Shepherdstown Farmers Market offers produce to locals, tourists

Martinsburg Journal

Webber also sells at the Charles Town Saturday farmer's market, offering fresh cut flowers, herbs and various vegetable plants that are in season. "Products at the market include locally grown fruits and vegetables, grain and grass fed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, fresh eggs, breads, cookies, salsas, hummus, empanadas and tortilla chips, guacamole, goat cheeses and yogurts, kombucha, goat milk soaps and lotions and other personal care products, plants, cut flowers, bulbs, cat and dog treats," Meyer's specialty is organic bean to bar chocolate that he makes himself, and his booth is a popular one at the market each week.

