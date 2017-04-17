Research details sale of Shepherdstow...

Research details sale of Shepherdstown woman, girl to a future U.S. president

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Spirit of Jefferson Advocate

Onetime Charles Town resident Harriet Lane , who lived from 1830 to 1903, served as first lady when her uncle and longtime guardian James Buchanan , a lifelong bachelor from Pennsylvania, became president in 1857.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spirit of Jefferson Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Sun RSM 4,071
BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14) Apr 1 Choppee39 5
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar 23 Jim 2
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Mar '17 Marge Margold 1
William Smith Quad Graphics Mar '17 Liif 1
News Suspect escapes after robbery Friday Mar '17 Fitus T Bluster 1
Nice page about Harpers Ferry Jan '17 Stevensen 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,852 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC