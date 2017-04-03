Professor gives speech to Jefferson history society
Dr. James Broomall, an assistant professor of history at Shepherd University, delivered a keynote lecture at the spring meeting of the Jefferson County Historical Society on Sunday at the Charles Town Opera House. Broomall has published articles in the Civil War History, Journal of the Civil War Era, and the edited volume Creating Citizenship in the Nineteenth-Century South.
