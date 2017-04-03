Middle school teacher arrested for having firearm on school grounds
Arthur George Vogel Jr., 34, of Grove Farm Lane in Martinsburg, was arraigned in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for two felony counts of possessing a deadly weapon on premises of an educational facility. A Charles Town Middle School student allegedly saw a firearm inside Vogel's vehicle and told the principal Monday.
