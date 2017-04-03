Medication take-back day scheduled in...

Medication take-back day scheduled in Jefferson County

Jefferson County will be participating in the National Take-Back Initiative, where local residents can safely dispose of old and potentially dangerous medications, on April 29. Coordinated by the Drug Enforcement Agency, the National Take-Back Initiative bills itself as a day that aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, according to the DEA. Last year, almost 447 tons of unwanted medicines were disposed of at 5,400 designated sites throughout the nation, according to the DEA.

