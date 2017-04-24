Man faces charges for 2016 murder
A young man from Jefferson County has been indicted on charges of murder, robbery and conspiracy by a Jefferson County grand jury. On Tuesday, Brady Fitzgerald was indicted on the same charges as Rakeem Newman, Tayjuhn Coble and Malakye Boyd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|DiamondsWild
|4,091
|Brittany?
|Apr 18
|Missher
|1
|BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14)
|Apr 1
|Choppee39
|5
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar '17
|Jim
|2
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|Mar '17
|Marge Margold
|1
|William Smith Quad Graphics
|Mar '17
|Liif
|1
|Suspect escapes after robbery Friday
|Mar '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC