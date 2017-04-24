JCC discusses reduction in ambulance fee

Thursday Apr 20

Jefferson County commissioners put the final touches Thursday on a measure to trim by $5 an annual $40 ambulance service fee charged to residential households, but they decided to keep the same service fee for commercial property owners unchanged at $85 a year. Time will be scheduled during an evening commission meeting May 18 to hear public comments on the ordinance that would lower the ambulance-service fee for homeowners in addition to the extra assessment for late payments, and commissioners could vote to approve the changes during the same meeting.

