Honoring Frank Buckles and America's ...

Honoring Frank Buckles and America's World War I veterans

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: American Thinker

On June 26,1917, 14,000 American soldiers landed at the Eastern French port of Saint-Nazaire, marking the United State's entry into World War I. By the war's end on Armistice Day, November 11, 1918, over 100,000 Americans would make the ultimate sacrifice. As we approach the 100th Anniversary of the United States' involvement in World War I, our nation has failed to honor the memory of the nearly five million American men and women who served their nation during the Great War, and the over 53,000 who were killed in action in Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany? Apr 18 Missher 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Apr 16 RSM 4,071
BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14) Apr 1 Choppee39 5
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar 23 Jim 2
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Mar '17 Marge Margold 1
William Smith Quad Graphics Mar '17 Liif 1
News Suspect escapes after robbery Friday Mar '17 Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,472,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC