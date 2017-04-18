Honoring Frank Buckles and America's World War I veterans

On June 26,1917, 14,000 American soldiers landed at the Eastern French port of Saint-Nazaire, marking the United State's entry into World War I. By the war's end on Armistice Day, November 11, 1918, over 100,000 Americans would make the ultimate sacrifice. As we approach the 100th Anniversary of the United States' involvement in World War I, our nation has failed to honor the memory of the nearly five million American men and women who served their nation during the Great War, and the over 53,000 who were killed in action in Europe.

