Featured Mover | Rusty Mitchell, Integrace Copper Ridge

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Daily Record

Integrace Copper Ridge , a nationally-recognized firm in dementia support, announced that Russell L. "Rusty" Mitchell has joined the organization as executive director. A health care executive with more than 20 years of experience, Mitchell will oversee the day-to-day operations at Copper Ridge, as well as design, develop and implement strategic plans for the organization.

