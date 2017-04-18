Featured Mover | Rusty Mitchell, Integrace Copper Ridge
Integrace Copper Ridge , a nationally-recognized firm in dementia support, announced that Russell L. "Rusty" Mitchell has joined the organization as executive director. A health care executive with more than 20 years of experience, Mitchell will oversee the day-to-day operations at Copper Ridge, as well as design, develop and implement strategic plans for the organization.
