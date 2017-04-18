Electrical fire damages barn

Electrical fire damages barn

Wednesday Apr 12

A barn at 2432 Earle Road in Charles Town was deemed a total loss, and multiple animals died in the blaze Tuesday morning at approximately 4:20 a.m. According to an official statement from Adam Watson, assistant fire chief at Independent Fire Company, the 30-by-50 foot barn was about 40 percent consumed by flames when units arrived on scene. Crews extinguished the fire, but the barn and contents were a total loss, according to Watson.

