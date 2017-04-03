Crime Report for April 8

Crime Report for April 8

Christopher Warren Collins, 30, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arraigned Thursday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for felony and misdemeanor charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance into the state, possession of adderall, failure to maintain control of the vehicle and no motor vehicle insurance. Jose Adrian Cruz, 26, of Reynard Road in Kearneysville, was arraigned Friday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of DUI.

