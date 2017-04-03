Crime Report for April 8
Christopher Warren Collins, 30, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was arraigned Thursday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for felony and misdemeanor charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance into the state, possession of adderall, failure to maintain control of the vehicle and no motor vehicle insurance. Jose Adrian Cruz, 26, of Reynard Road in Kearneysville, was arraigned Friday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of DUI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Charles Town Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Teach
|4,052
|BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14)
|Apr 1
|Choppee39
|5
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|How do I get my ghost story on this site?
|Mar 15
|Marge Margold
|1
|William Smith Quad Graphics
|Mar '17
|Liif
|1
|Suspect escapes after robbery Friday
|Mar '17
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Nice page about Harpers Ferry
|Jan '17
|Stevensen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charles Town Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC