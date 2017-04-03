Crime Report for April 4

Crime Report for April 4

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Jack Donavan Alexander Jr., 66, of Silver Lane in Martinsburg, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of driving on a revoked license, no insurance and an improper motor vehicle inspection sticker. Allen Sherbourne Brown, 59, of Coopers Court in Harpers Ferry, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 9 hr Dennis 4,048
BBW looking for men for a gang bang (May '14) Apr 1 Choppee39 5
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar 23 Jim 2
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Mar 15 Marge Margold 1
William Smith Quad Graphics Mar 9 Liif 1
News Suspect escapes after robbery Friday Mar 8 Fitus T Bluster 1
Nice page about Harpers Ferry Jan '17 Stevensen 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 06 at 8:39PM EDT

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,443 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC